Do something about Blue Hole. I can't believe after the loss of James Teter in 2009, in 11 years nothing has been done to improve the safety of people parking to swim there. If it's so popular, make the county pay for easier access so those of us driving to/from Franklin, W.Va., don't have to worry about turning someone into a pancake. Close it if people (whether JMU or locals) can't respect and remove their trash.
For over 30 years I've heard complaints and experienced more than one near miss that involves myself. Do it soon, because as I get older and more cynical, flattening a drunk, irresponsible, trash dumping idiot gets more enticing, please.
Cecilia Hawkins
Broadway
