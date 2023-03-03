Power and privilege do not yield easily to equity and inclusion. The February 28 “article” opposing the Bluestone Town Center (BTC) was really an expensive ad. Such deceptive advertising has no place in the DN-R.
The ad was designed by a former mayor using (mis)information provided in part by a local builder. The former mayor ran in opposition to a public golf course in 2000 and immediately voted to approve it. A few years later, the builder profited from developing a golf course community with zero expenditure for the golf course. A 2020 public works report indicated the golf course has cost the city about $440,000 per year just in operating expenses since it opened in 2001. The cost is substantially higher when you add the financing to build the course. For two decades, Harrisonburg taxpayers have paid for a golf course for the few instead of after-school programs, a second swimming pool, and affordable housing for the many.
Thankfully, three members of the current city council have now said, “Enough!” We are not in the business of protecting suburban ambiance inside the city boundaries. We were elected to solve the affordable housing crisis by promoting the development of diverse city communities with enough housing, green space, and amenities for everyone who lives and works here. Building housing for working families within walking distance of a high school, an elementary school, and (yes) a public golf course is one step toward building an equitable, inclusive, and genuinely friendly city.
Jayne Docherty
Harrisonburg
