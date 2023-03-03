To My Friends from The Friendly City for Smart Growth,
Wednesday was so bizarre! It was like I had a death in my family. So many people calling, texting and emailing me their sympathies about the approval of the BTC. Co-workers would stop at my desk and express their heartfelt "I'm sorrys."
Honestly, just like a funeral, I am glad this is behind us. We can put it to rest and we can move forward.
I don't know what's next for The Friendly City for Smart Growth, keep a watchful eye on the HRHA, Equity Plus and the BTC I guess, but really, what's done is done. Only time will tell how this experiment will end.
So, for all your incredible hard work, I thank you. The friendships and respect we have for each other far outweigh any turmoil the BTC created for Harrisonburg.
Enjoy the spring and all the beauty that surrounds us here in the Friendly City. Maybe plant a tree out of concern for all the historic trees and green space that are about to be destroyed.
Peace my friends!!
Elizabeth Jerlinski
Harrisonburg
