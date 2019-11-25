I am writing in response to the article titled "Bluestone Elementary Named Most 'Livable' School In U.S." published in your newspaper on Nov. 20. I find it very intriguing that the school has allowed the children to be stimulated through visual representations. Due to the students being stimulated they appear to show higher levels of interest. The school allows for a community-based and interactional style of learning, which has been widely discussed as the most efficient way for students to learn, in comparison to technological based.
Bluestone Elementary has a layout that ensures that children have the ability to learn in multitudes of ways. Such as, involving the community, hands-on learning, areas of quietness for those who work best under those conditions and other variations of incorporating different learning styles. This is important due to students learning and retaining in different variations and styles.
Emily Lantz
Broadway
