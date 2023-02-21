I sat through the eight hour Harrisonburg City Council meeting a few nights ago about the proposed mass development going by the euphemism Bluestone Town Center, and I was struck by several things.
First, the staff of several nonprofits came to support the proposal, but I am aware of at least one case where the actual nonprofit board of directors was not in accordance with the executive director claiming to speak on their behalf. How many of the people shoving this proposal forward have been doing so without the approval of their own organizations?
Second, the city attorney informed city council that parts of the plan for development were illegal under state law. Specifically a "proffer" for between 10 and 50 million dollars to the city from the Maryland-based salesmen.
Folks, if such a thing is illegal in Virginia, it is because it is too close to a bribe or a kickback and smacks of corruption. What more do we need to know before we reject this awful project?
Evan Knappenberger
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
I've said it and I'll say it again....follow the $$$$! These projects aren't approved because some city council members love the city. There are ALWAYS unseen or untold reasons....its not always the Washington politicians and leaders who are corrupt!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.