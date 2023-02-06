It appears that the Bluestone Trailer Center, also known as the Bluestone Town Center, could bankrupt the city and the developers know it. Why else would they try to buy the city off with a $20 million illegal proffer to offset school costs?
Also, am I the only one that finds it odd that the solution for futuristic low income housing is to build a trailer park? Couldn’t Bluestone Trailer Center come up with better options than mobile homes? Maybe they watched “Ready Player One” and think the next phase is to stack the trailers and create The Stacks.
That was set in the future so perhaps they were just thinking ahead with their trailer idea. Of course they would need to change their name to BTS (Bluestone Trailer Stacks).
It’s not just a boy band name any longer.
Michael Rodes
Harrisonburg
