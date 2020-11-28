I am glad that the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors has decided to form a solar committee comprised of citizens to consider the pros and cons of the proposed solar farm at Endless Caverns.
Some people oppose the plan because they believe it will ruin the scenery and subvert the rural way of life. Others support it because it could provide clean energy for more than 5,000 homes. The way I see it, you need one to achieve the other.
As the board noted at its Nov. 18 meeting, the property on which it would be built is not prime farmland and is ideally suited for such infrastructural projects. In any case, judging by all the industrial construction in the county in the last three decades, it is quite possible for Rockingham to preserve its natural beauty while meeting the carbon reduction targets required by the Virginia Clean Economy Act.
Colum Leckey
Bridgewater
