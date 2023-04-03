It was nice that the Daily-News Record published an article about the boat landing in its March 31 edition. However, the article originally gave a misleading impression. You can not get in the river at Mt. Crawford and float to Bridgewater in one hour. It's not possible.
Imagine some grandparent putting the kids into the river in tubes and driving to Bridgewater to meet them. Meanwhile the kids are floating to Port Republic.
Posting a map on the existing sign and publishing safety tips could be a great Eagle Scout or Ruritan project.
Safety Tips for Using the Mt. Crawford Boat Landing
1. Tell someone where you are going.
2. Use a map to plan your trip. The North River begins at Stokesville and flows North to Port Republic.
3. Never boat alone.
4. Wear a properly fitted personal flotation device.
5. Know your limits of swimmers rescue and self rescue.
6. Be prepared for extremes in weather, especially cold.
7. Wear protective footwear and proper clothing.
8. Carry a first aid kit and know how to use it.
9. Never run a rapid unless you can see a clear path through it.
10. Allow the craft ahead of you to pass through the rapid before you enter it.
If you have to get out of your device to pass through rapids — face up-stream with your device behind you.
Assume your flotation device is going to flip over in the river. Pack everything in waterproof pouches and a tie to your device.
Libby Tucker
Weyers Cave
