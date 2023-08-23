Ask yourself this question: Would you buy a used car from a politician?
Of course not, because you take pride in your common sense.
Then how is it that you have let them, a base politician — the subgroup of people less trusted than used car salesmen — convince you that they know what type of medical treatment and health care should be allowed for our wives, sisters, daughters and transgender neighbors?
Remember to vote for the Democratic candidate on Nov. 7, to preserve bodily autonomy and the fundamental freedom to control your own health care decisions.
Matthew Wade
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
The body inside of a WOMAN'S womb is NOT HER BODY! Not yesterday, not today, not tomorrow, not ever!
If you truly believe in bodily autonomy you cannot support abortion. It's hypocrisy at its finest.
Vote Republican to end the slaughter of 650,000 innocent American lives who did NOT have their "fundamental freedom" of bodily autonomy respected by the hypocrite Demonrats!
