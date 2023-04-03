Recently there appeared the news that 39 individuals detained in Mexico lit their mattresses on fire as they were protesting their possible deportation. But... there's no Border Crisis? Thirty nine dead in Mexico would say there is! And Mexico is just as much at fault as the U.S. The people who died last week from being smuggled into the U.S. and left in a container would prove there is certainly a crisis.
Where was the "Border Czar? Where was Mayorkas? Where is Christopher Wray? This disgusting treatment of humanity in order to GET VOTES from immigrants continues to be a shameful blot on our country, its government and its history. The fact that nothing is being done to stem or even slow the tide of humanity wrecking our borders is shameful.
In days gone by, especially during the Cold War, the U.S. actually had quotas of how many individuals our country would accept from each country. And we enforced it! What has happened to the Immigration & Naturalization Service is absolutely shameful. In my view, Mayorkas should be relieved of his duty. And resources and people should shore up the Border Patrol. Does anyone even care that U.S. citizens' private property rights are being tossed aside every hour of every day... the people who live and work on the border(s) are just canon fodder. And that alone is shameful. Not to mention the influx of drugs crossing our borders that are killing U.S. teens and wrecking families every single solitary day.
Marianne Halterman
Broadway
