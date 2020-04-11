With local sports a memory of seasons past, I enjoy the action photography of Daniel Lin that continues to be featured in the DN-R. He's got a great eye for where the action is and is able to capture the moment. I look forward to seeing more of his excellent work once area athletic events rise from the ashes of the novel coronavirus.
Greg Versen
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.