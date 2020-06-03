Bravo, Gov. Northam! Requiring everyone to wear a mask when in public indoor spaces in Virginia is a smart move! Surely such a practice will save lives by slowing the spread of COVID-19. I plead that our representatives, delegates and state senators would follow suit and encourage all Virginia residents, and visitors, to heed our smart governor.
Susan Johnson
Rockingham
(2) comments
Well Susan, I must admit that Governor Northam practices what he preaches. He has been wearing a mask since he was in medical school in 1984. It's long and white with a pointy top, covers his entire head, and has two slits for the eyes.
Now if racist baby killer Governor Northam can just require everyone to put on a white sheet, Virginia's transformation into a blue state will be complete.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.