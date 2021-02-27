I would like to express my gratitude to the local high school athletic directors and school administrators for their support and encouragement to the area's players, their parents and their coaches. The fact that they are reinventing themselves almost on a daily basis to provide a quality experience and opportunity for our youth is to be commended. Their tasks are not easy, so thank you from all of us and thank you, the Daily News-Record, area businesses and local colleges and universities in aiding in and with their opportunity to play.
Bill Kyger
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.