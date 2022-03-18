Each time we lose a historic building in Harrisonburg, community members get angry, we lament the loss, and this cycle repeats when another one is demolished. The cycle repeats because we lack a local historic district with controls in place to protect the irreplaceable.
A listing on the National Register of Historic Places is just an honor. A local historic district, however, is a tool that can result in a demolition delay or prevention.
If one was in place in the 1990s, would an entire downtown block have become a jail complex or could the Virginia Theater have been saved? More recently, would the Fauls Building still be standing on Court Square? What if advocacy wasn’t enough to save the Denton Building? We can break this cycle by giving the city the tools it needs to protect historic buildings.
While James Madison University followed required protocols, it isn’t off the hook. Does tearing down historic resources without engaging the community forward its goal of becoming the national model for the engaged university? Its rapid and insular approach to this teardown was insensitive. Its utilitarian approach to facility management excludes other values and perspectives and is devoid of priority on local history or preservation.
Soon we will have a sign where this building stood with a QR code for historical information. I want to experience a place while it is still standing — to get a feel for the people who came before us and a sense of craftsmanship and architectural quality. Are QR codes enough for you or are you ready to break the cycle?
Andrea Dono
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.