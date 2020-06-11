Reading the editorial, "No More Silence" and Leonard Pitts Jr.'s viewpoint, "We Have a Rotten Tree" (DN-R, June 4) compels me to add my voice to the protests, laments, and calls for justice regarding the recent murder of George Floyd, an African-American husband and father, inflicted by the knee of a white police officer while fellow officers did nothing to stop him.
All of us who have witnessed this ultimate denial of humanity and divinity must, like the over 1,000 Harrisonburg peaceful protesters, show our respect, solidarity and good will to any African-American we know or meet. This attitude, of course, also applies to any downtrodden and marginalized person or group. It should be our wish (to quote from a hymn) that "Through our fragmentary prayers, [we] do the work of love."
John Barr
Bridgewater
How about the folks who have lost their businesses due to the Demokkkrat riots John? And how about the folks who no longer have grocery stores, hardware stores, etc. in their neighborhoods due to the Demokkkrat riots? And how about the police officers who won't be going home to their families anymore as a result of these Demokkkrat riots John? Do you have sympathy for them as well?
Prince Prodigal, he's a liberal, so no, he has no sympathy for them, only for the criminals.
