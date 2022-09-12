The front-page article, “Bridgewater Grocer Warns Impact Of Luring Big-Box Store,” DN-R, Aug. 31, raises important questions for the town of Bridgewater. As Bridgewater Foods owner Lee Armbruster very convincingly argues, “A second supermarket and associated development of a new business center [outside the downtown] would have unintended impacts on the town’s current business district and businesses.”
Having lived in the Bridgewater area for 18 years, I truly appreciate Bridgewater Foods as a top-notch “anchor” store for the entire downtown. If its existence and that of the wide-ranging, all-important, non-chain-store businesses along Main Street were threatened by a major shopping complex (chain supermarket with in-store dining, banking, coffee shop, pharmacy, hardware, houseware, gifts, and gas pumps) situated in the suburban development area east of the town, the future could be “lose-lose.”
Remember how the coming of the mall in Harrisonburg severely impacted the downtown for almost three decades. Until its gradual, and now full recovery in the 21st century, Harrisonburg’s downtown was considered “dead.” Much the same, on a smaller scale, could happen to Bridgewater’s central business district if a big, mega-store development was pushed in the suburban lands toward Mount Crawford.
We love Bridgewater Foods, Ace Hardware and Randy’s, the unique eateries (Sugar & Bean, Cracked Pillar, Magnolia’s, Francesco’s, Bob-a-Rea’s), North River Marketplace, and Bridgewater Coffee. We also love that we have a diversity of service professionals (hair stylists, massage therapists, physical therapists, florists) and a ballet school right on our Main Street. Please, town of Bridgewater, promote these. Do not threaten them!
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
