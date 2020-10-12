A wonderful thing is happening in Bridgewater. The town's planned Riverwalk is starting to take shape and it looks beautiful. To think you can now walk by where Confederate soldiers once camped, where a single span covered bridge once stood, where operas were once performed and where Black "pioneers" in May 1862 placed farm wagons across North River in order to build a makeshift bridge where the previous bridge had been burned.
North River in Bridgewater defines the southern boundary of our town. One of its tributaries, Dry River, just happens to extend into farmland long inhabited by members of the Mennonite faith and the Church of the Brethren. In addition to being historic peace churches, they were opposed to slavery. One can only wonder what was on their minds when they learned persons of color were forced by their own labor to help continue a war for slavery.
Philip Hutchinson
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.