The Department of Justice continues to charge various Trump allies with criminal contempt of Congress for failing to testify to the Jan. 6 Committee. Conservatives claim that the committee broke its own rules and forfeited legitimacy by refusing to allow any Republican-appointed members to the bipartisan inquiry.
Now it only remains to prosecute the Republicans for this heinous crime. But what brilliant legal mind should the Democrats retain to make their case in court? I suggest former Attorney General Eric Holder. He has personal experience with it, because he himself was held in contempt of Congress after refusing to testify about distributing guns to drug cartels in Obama's Operation Fast and Furious scandal. Of course, Holder declined to prosecute his agents or himself, either for the illegal gun running or for the contempt of Congress. With such a clean legal record, Holder would make a great choice to bury Joe Biden's political opposition.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
