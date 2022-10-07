Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission is planning to install broadband internet to unserved areas of Rockingham County. (“County Hears Broadband update,” Sept. 30). Neighboring Hardy County, W.Va., shows the benefits of installing broadband widely in a rural area.
In 2010, Hardy Telecommunications received a $31.6 million grant/loan under the Obama-era stimulus to add underground fiber-optic cable in all areas of Hardy County where it was possible to do so. More grants followed. It took some time to finish the project because of the rough terrain, areas with no cellphones or television reception were now connected.
Today most businesses and homes in Hardy County have internet, digital television and telephone connections using high-speed fiber-optic cable. Digital connections throughout Hardy County have been a major asset for businesses and homes, including those in remote locations.
Online businesses have thrived. During the time of the pandemic and working from home, many workers from cities relocated to Hardy County for long periods. It was possible because of fast internet connections. Residents, especially elderly and homebound, in areas served by HardyNet have access to fast reliable internet, television and telephone.
Gary Smucker
Alexandria
