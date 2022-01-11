The Build Back Better Act passing the House was a victory and has the potential to help many people. Among other improvements, it will benefit workers by granting them more paid family and medical leave. My question is: why did Ben Cline not support it?
Build Back Better could put a cap on insulin costs, help people access health care, finance public housing repairs and much more. The original bill would have also addressed our need for more mental health support. Western State Hospital is not able to operate at capacity, is understaffed and underfunded. If someone is having a mental health crisis it seems the only “care” they can receive is jail. The individual does not get the care they need, the community has to pay more money to the jail, and nothing is improved.
Why has Ben Cline not pushed for more mental health funding for our community? And why did he not support the legislation that could help his constituents?
Isaac Schertz
Harrisonburg
