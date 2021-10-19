Urge Congress to support the Build Back Better Act’s provisions for child care. We cannot have the physical infrastructure or the great country we want without them. Why include free pre-K for all 3- and 4-year-olds in the act? Unless you are so rich that you never struggled to provide adequate child care and work away from home, listen to parents who struggle to provide healthy diets and safe homes for their families! Child care is a necessary human bridge of infrastructure for everything else. With good quality child care, people can afford to go back to work for employers who want them or accept jobs that could pay them much better.
What the government spends on child care does not just evaporate; we get it back when those helped can buy the goods and services of businesses we want to thrive too. We get back the help of those on whom we have depended to care for our children, to serve us at restaurants and hospitals and more. Everyone benefits when some who could not afford to work outside the home take on jobs hard to fill now.
We will not restore the physical infrastructure we all need, our roads and bridges and electric grid, clean up the environment, and be the modern nation we envision without them. It would be a Congress that kills the goose that lays golden eggs for us if it fails to Build Back Better all the way!
William Dent
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.