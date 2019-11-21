I wish to complain about the intersection between Burgess Road and East Market Street. Between Harrisonburg Crossing, the high density of restaurants, and the fact that this intersection is just off the interstate, it is a nightmare! Especially when James Madison University starts up. Unless I want to go the long way around, I have to go through this intersection. If I get off the interstate I have to merge over three lanes of traffic to go home!
As a new driver, this is very menacing, and I often add 15 minutes to my trip to avoid it. The road itself is covered in skid marks and looks atrocious. This intersection was clearly not designed to sustain these levels of traffic. Fixing it should be a No.1 priority. I understand closing the road for repairs will be hard, but I think it will be more than worth it in the long run.
Patrick Randolph
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.