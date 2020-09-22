There is a delightful Hallmark movie, “Royal Match,” with the subject based on feeling butterflies in your stomach when you meet the love of your life. So along with that line of thinking consider this scenario. In America at a parade, ceremony, meeting, or sporting event and our American flag passes by or colors are presented, doesn’t your heart flutter like butterflies and your hand automatically goes across your heart? Oh, you haven’t experienced that feeling. How very sad. You are definitely missing out on a great feeling!
If we would teach this possible flutter to our children, a time would come when we could all be united for the good of our country and the world in which we live.
Anne Smallwood
Bridgewater
