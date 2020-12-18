The Virginia Department of Health estimated the number of COID cases in Virginia had reached 282,000. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate has refused to pass another relief package to address this growing crisis.
We are now headed for the so-called "COVID cliff." This means federal programs helping people through the pandemic are set to expire the day after Christmas. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has agreed on a new relief package, but Senate leadership is standing in the way of its passage. Virginia's Senator Mark Warner worked to make this bipartisan bill possible. Please call Senator Warner, tell him we need the Senate to pass the relief bill before we reach the COVID cliff. Senator Warner's D.C. office is 202-224-2023. I appreciate Senator Warner's support for COVID relief bills, and want to make sure that he knows how much an additional one is needed before Christmas.
Ramona Sanders
Harrisonburg
