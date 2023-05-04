Those of us who live in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are blessed to live in an area that embodies the spirit of service to the community with the gifts of time and money.
Still Meadows Enrichment Center and Camp in Linville recently was served with the gift of time and labor by JMU’s Hart School of Hospitality, Sport, and Recreation Management. Camp Still Meadows is a camp for physically and mentally handicapped children and adults. One hundred and fifty JMU students, staff, and faculty showed up to prepare the grounds for spring, summer, and fall activities. An amazing amount of work was accomplished in several hours. The enthusiasm and work ethic displayed by the volunteer workers was heartwarming.
Later in May Bridgewater College’s coaches and athletic administrative staff will be volunteering to do similar tasks. Local church groups are coming to volunteer as well. Being a small non-profit organization, Camp Still Meadows is highly dependent on volunteers for its maintenance and operation. With close to 20 acres to maintain, it takes a small army to be ready for the therapeutic riding sessions, school field trips, and summer camps. That small army is our community. I am so proud to live and witness that spirit of service in our community.
Jane Smith
Linville
