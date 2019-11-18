Virginia law 24.2-604 mandates a 40-foot neutral radius surrounding every poll "entrance." The purpose is to guarantee that voters can optionally avoid physically passing within 40 feet of any partisan influences. A bottleneck spot for campaigners to greet and delay 100% of the incoming voters (a captive audience) must not exist.
Silver Lake precinct's site (Woodmen of the World, Dayton) has such an abused bottleneck point outdoors. The outer end of Woodmen's narrow railed sidewalk is functionally the unmarked site "entrance," handling all voter traffic from the parking lot. Unavoidable campaigners illegally offer their papers standing only 2 feet from that sidewalk threshold, refusing to move 40 feet away.
I spoke this concern directly to poll workers in 2018, and filed reports to the county and state boards last Tuesday. I request that all traffic routes at our polls be reassessed to stop violating voters' legal proximity rights.
Brad Lehman
Dayton
