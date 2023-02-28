The United States is so far in debt that congress is debating raising the debt ceiling or defaulting on our debts and causing financial crisis here and around the world. And, yet, we keep spending.
The president of Ukraine seems to think the U.S. should supply all his requests. Where will that money come from? Only the military manufacturers benefit. How long will it be before he requests U.S. troops? Remember the U.S. trainers and instructors in Afghanistan and Vietnam? They got just as dead as soldiers.
The U.S. has not won a war since WW II. Afghanistan is under Taliban rule. Korea is still divided with a dictator in the north. Vietnam was lost to Communism. Should we try a different strategy?
Constance Birch
Staunton
