I am writing in response to the article titled, "Harrisonburg Cancels 'Reverse' Holiday Parade" published in your newspaper on Nov. 19, 2020. I agree with this action and what our town decided to do. It's responsible, but more than that it's bringing back a sense of a mechanical society, one where smaller communities exist and are close knit. Our families and neighbors are more important now than ever before, and we're seeing the present pandemic be a stern reminder of that.
When we become closer, we realize that the group is more important than individual, if only temporarily. Since all people of The Friendly City are effected, I hope this opens their mind to a different kind of reality that shows how a touch of socialism even in a small town works well, in regard to wearing masks, capacity rules, and the like. We can succeed!
Jake Gerl
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.