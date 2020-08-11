I don’t know Luray Mayor Presgraves. I don’t know Ms. Michelle Billings. I would like to ask if Mayor Presgraves has done a good job as mayor? Has he shown prejudice prior to this present episode? Is he known for racial comments? Is this a matter of poor judgment and misspeak.
A moment of indiscretion that should have been met with face-to-face apology and settled as Jesus said, “If one has ought with your brother, talk about it.” Is he guilty as charged, yes, but most of us are guilty of the foot-and-mouth disease.
Jesus in confronting a sinner said, “Let he (she) who is without sin cast the first stone.” If Luray is short on stones, I will be glad to send a few, but I doubt that there would be any qualified to receive them.
John Collins Harrisonburg
