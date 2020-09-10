A calendar marks the passage of time and carries reminders of special dates and anniversaries. One event to note, likely not on your home calendar, is Constitution Week — Sept. 17-23. Since 1956, this week has been marked for us to recall and study this vital piece of our history and its continued endurance. This year marks 233 years since the ratification of the Constitution.
During a normal school year, students would have opportunities to learn more about this in class. This year instead, maybe parents who are supervising their children's digital learning could add it to their supper time topics. Let us all take some time to think about the Constitution and let those considerations spark discussions and appreciation.
Share your pride in this stable base of our country. Let's celebrate America!
Lesa Calleo
Rockingham
