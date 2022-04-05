On behalf of the Central Shenandoah Health District, I would like to let you know that National Public Health Week is April 4-10. This week is a time for us to celebrate the hard work that our health department staff have accomplished over the past year, as well as for the many years before that.
Although local public health has probably been more visible over the past two years than at any time in recent history, there still are many things that we do that are not as well-known. You may have seen us giving COVID-19 vaccinations, testing people for COVID-19, or providing resources to people in need who were impacted by this virus. You may have received a call from one of our case investigators or contact tracers, or spoken with one of our team to schedule a vaccination appointment. But did you know we are still responsible for helping ensure food safety at restaurants and safe water from wells? Are you aware of our work to reduce the spread of other communicable diseases such as tuberculosis and norovirus? We continue to provide routine childhood and adult vaccines in addition to COVID-19 vaccines, and are restarting some of our clinic services that were reduced or put on hold during the pandemic.
Although I have only been in this health district for a few months, I have been incredibly impressed by the hard work and dedication of the staff here. They have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to keep the district as safe and healthy as possible. So during National Public Health Week (and always!), please remember these amazing people whose mission is to protect and promote the health and well-being of residents in the Central Shenandoah Valley.
Elaine S. Perry, MD, MS
Interim Health Director, Central Shenandoah Health District
