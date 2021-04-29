Arbor Day is Friday and I am celebrating an incredible tree — the oak.
A single oak tree can nurture more life-forms than any tree in North America. Birds, mammals, insects, spiders and caterpillars all rely on oak trees. And we humans enjoy the oak tree’s beauty and shade.
With an oak tree in the yard, so much is happening that would not be, if the oak were not there, explains entomologist Douglas Tallamy in his book, “The Nature of Oaks: the Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees.”
The oak’s acorns provide food for many animals. Fallen leaves nurture beneficial organisms, and the tree’s canopy and root system filter and purify water. Oaks also sequester carbon.
If you don’t already have an oak tree in your yard, you can easily add one. Just plant an acorn. Or encourage a sapling volunteer by constructing a fence around it.
April Moore
Broadway
