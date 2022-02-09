If you are a loyal, intelligent, patriotic Republican, please carefully read the Republican National Committee’s censure resolution issued Friday to see whether you choose to support or challenge the official RNC position that the Jan. 6th, 2021, riot was just “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
The RNC is outraged that two Republicans have participated as invited in a bipartisan Select Committee of the House to investigate that riot. But the RNC has moved from that outrage to an attempt to demand of you that you trust their false characterization of the riot that you and we all saw on TV (metal bars used as weapons, billy clubs, spear-tipped poles, a gallows with calls to “Hang Mike Pence,” bear spray, broken windows and doors, several resulting deaths and 140 law enforcement officers injured) as “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse”. The RNC characterizes the investigative work of the bipartisan Select Committee as “persecution.”
I hope intelligent, responsible Republicans will trust their own eyes instead of this false whitewash of a riot. We would be outraged if any of our local politicians were endangered by such activities. A lawless rioting mob is not “legitimate political discourse,” and any party which pretends that it is does not deserve our continuing support.
Please call on our local, state and national Republicans to condemn and reject this false and dangerous mischaracterization.
Robert Spiller
Penn Laird
