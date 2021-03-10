I was sitting in Ms. Anderson’s English class at TA when the school intercom came on unexpectedly and we heard the radio coverage of the assassination of President Kennedy.
I am a white, Anglo-Saxon Protestant. I have grandchildren in Rockingham County Public Schools. And I want to see Turner Ashby High School’s name changed.
We need to make sure that Black students feel safe in Rockingham County, at home here, wholly welcome in every piece of our economic and social system. We need to create a safe learning environment for all students, especially those still threatened by white supremacy.
Turner Ashby wasn’t just a defender of Virginia. Even before the war he was a very vocal and active supporter of slavery, and persecuted those who advocated against it. Not suitable.
I ask you to support the School Board in removing all implicit support for white supremacy from our school system.
John Fairfield
Bridgewater
