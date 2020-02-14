Currently in Rockingham County, high school students take eight classes each year, alternating between "odd" and "even" days. Switching to a four-by-four schedule would benefit students and teachers.
Students would only have to worry about four classes at a time instead of eight, and they wouldn't have to worry whether the day was odd or even. For students who wish to double up on advanced classes, they would be able to take the pre-requisite for the advanced class in the fall then take the advanced course in the spring.
This change would allow teachers to concentrate on their three classes, as opposed to six or seven classes with twice the number of students. Teachers would still have a planning period, and they wouldn't be as overwhelmed.
Changes may be difficult and hard to agree on, but they are necessary for the well-being of students and teachers.
Kendra Dodrill
Bridgewater
