So we will change the names of a few buildings on the campus of JMU. According to the White House Historical Association, James Madison was willed "over 100 enslaved people" in 1801. This continued well after his death. Changing the name of a building really doesn't help. One does not kill a snake by cutting its tail off, only by cutting off the head.

Delmer Morris

Broadway

