In my opinion Turner Ashby High School should be renamed West Rockingham, which identifies it by location. Even if Confederate cavalry commander Turner Ashby was a good man personally, he, like many others, were on the wrong side of the slavery issue. I am certain that African American students at TAHS feel diminished by its name even if they enjoy inter-racial friendships and an equal status which should be the case.
History, good and bad, can be remembered without honoring it by naming buildings reflecting the former slavery practice which has been disavowed. By changing this name, reconciliation is offered to those who have been oppressed.
John Barr
Bridgewater
