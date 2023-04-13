Recently I learned that Charlette McQuilkin is running for re-election to the Rockingham County School Board. This is wonderful news for the future of the Rockingham County Public Schools. I have known Charlette for many years as a person, teacher and central office administrator. She is unwavering in her commitment for educational excellence. Her knowledge and experience regarding the needs of the school system are important elements to its continual success. As a school board member, Charlette’s leadership and collaborative problem-solving skills are clearly recognized. She is also a model of integrity, sensibility, thoughtfulness, and civility. Finally, the needs of every student, regardless of circumstance, is Charlette’s most important priority.
Today we need people such as Charlette McQuilkin to serve on our local school board. As a retired educator, I urge the citizens of District 4 (Bridgewater, Mt. Crawford, Montezuma, Ottobine, and North River) to support Charlette’s candidacy and re-elect her in November as our school board representative. Our schools and our children will benefit with her presence.
Further information about Charlette can be found on her website at charletteforschoolboard.com and on her Facebook page @ Charlette McQuilkin for School Board.
Karen Leigh Bridgewater
