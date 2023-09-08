As voters from Rockingham County consider the candidates for school board in November, I encourage residents from District 4 to carefully consider the candidates’ experience in public service and commitment to those they serve.
Specifically, Charlette McQuilkin, who is running for reelection, offers you 37 years of experience in Rockingham County Public Schools, serving in numerous capacities including as your past school board representative. Dr. McQuilkin is committed to educational excellence in all areas of learning, while providing support for students and teachers. In today’s society, where platforms and slogans may garner attention, independent candidate Charlette’s direction comes from her sincere care for all those she serves, while fostering better communication between parents and the education community.
I am fortunate to have known Charlette, both in church and school settings. I admire and value her integrity, ability to listen to all opinions and genuine care for others. As a retired RCPS teacher and parent of children from the school system, I can think of no one I’d rather have make decisions regarding the education of our children in this community. Go to the polls in November. Vote Charlette McQuilkin for District 4 School Board Representative.
Judy Rees
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.