Charlette McQuilken, Ph.D., retired Rockingham County Public Schools psychologist, and member of the current school board, serves children, families, educators, and colleagues with her time, insights and talents. One example of her networking talents that most readers are likely unaware of involves collaborative work with JMU researchers in early language acquisition and its importance to educational outcomes.
Charlette recognized at least 8 years ago that waiting until children reach kindergarten or pre-K to close language gaps is simply too late for those from low resource, high-risk homes. Charlette initiated, then facilitated, parent-child research initiatives between local pediatricians, other health care, social and daycare workers with JMU’s speech, language and hearing programs. Her widespread visits to convince and recruit have been amazing. She has sought at-risk families and donors (e.g., Green Valley Books) to contribute to JMU’s Facilitating Infant Responsiveness to Stimulate Talking program. This clinical program encourages parents (more than 40 families to date) to tune in and talk to their 6- to 12-month-old babies. As an insightful leader, Charlette knows that education begins in the home and at birth. Her unassuming nature, though, often disguises her worker-bee approach to supporting the County’s children — those with and without special needs — and the general and special education professionals who serve them; and as she seeks to improve the futures of those children from high-risk low-resource circumstances who are still to enroll in RC schools.
Please vote for Charlette McQuilken to continue her work on the School Board.
Brenda Seal
Bridgewater
(1) comment
Thank you for your letter. I was not aware of Dr. McQuilken's work in this area -- an area near and dear to my heart. It is, indeed, a crucial area of education that, if not pursued rigorously, can drastically change the course of one's life.. Thank you, Dr. McQuilken.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.