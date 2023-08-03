This letter is to support Charlotte McQuilkin for reelection to the Rockingham County School Board for District 4. I have known her for many years and worked with her when I was employed as an educator in the Rockingham County Public School System. Her intellectual abilities and knowledge were quickly recognized but working with her I became aware that her ability to listen to all parties, her concern for helping students succeed, and her commitment to quality education was exceptional.
This commitment has continued as she has served on the school board where she combines her intellectual abilities and knowledge with a strong desire to always make the school system the best it can be.
Rockingham County is blessed to have her services and I encourage all District 4 voters interested in quality education to support her with your vote.
Bill Ingram
Harrisonburg
