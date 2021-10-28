Welcome to the election free for all. It’s like professional wrestling only in street clothes. As Virginia prepares to elect individuals to represent them in Richmond, more and more people seem to be forgetting their manners. For weeks now we have read in the corporate media about how divided Americans are. It should not be surprising given how so much of the news is presented with a bias toward us versus them, good versus bad or it’s red team versus blue team.
At a time when access to information has never been more accessible, it would benefit everyone to investigate statements made by each of the parties concerning their accusations and promises. Don’t let the media determine what you see and, more importantly, what you don’t see. Determine who will work to move our institutions in the direction of the country’s Bill of Rights, they are the foundation for our society, the freest in history.
Vote to defend your constitutional rights. As Joni Mitchell sang in the "Big Yellow Taxi," “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”
Bill Call
Harrisonburg
