November elections will be starting in September. Now is the time to learn about who you will be voting for. Candidates who run for office should have good character and be well-respected in their community.
There are a variety of ways to find out about a person’s character. One way would be to talk to their pastor. Another way is to talk with their coworkers. But one of the best ways to find out about a candidate is to ask their children’s teachers. If that candidate has a reputation for yelling at their child’s teachers, being disrespectful to teachers, or is no longer allowed to meet with teachers without a principal present — this says a lot.
Ask around and find out who encouraged that candidate to run and who supports them. You might be surprised at what you find. Vet your candidates well.
Barbra Knupp
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.