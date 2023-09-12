Last month, Governor Youngkin issued model policies for Virginia public schools, which addressed a range of issues, largely focused on affirming the rights of parents to direct their children’s education, especially as relates to their ideological education.
Across the Commonwealth, local school boards met to discuss the policies. In Rockingham County, our school board met and determined not to adopt the model policy at this time, but rather, to delay discussion. I am writing as a concerned member of this community to express why I believe the RCPS School Board should adopt Governor Youngkin’s model policies.
First, these model policies reflect the will of most voters in Virginia. Governor Youngkin was elected on the central issue of parental rights regarding their ultimate responsibility and authority for the education of their children.
Secondly, these model policies are an effort to protect and encourage respect for all students. Additionally, these model polices align with the parents’ fundamental right under the 14th Amendment and Virginia law to direct the education of their children.
Finally, these model policies support the 1st Amendment which forbids the government to require anyone to adopt or adhere to any ideological beliefs. For these reasons, I urge our school board to work for the good of their constituents by adopting and implementing Governor Youngkin’s model policies without further delay.
I will fight to adopt these policies when I become a member of the RCPS school board.
Sincerely Yours,
Lawrence D. “Larry” Chico
Candidate for RCPS School Board District 2
