The first paragraph of Melissa Strobel’s letter to the DN-R, "Child Tax Credit", May 4, contains two major untruths.
The first is characterizing the phase out of the special “COVID” child tax credit, as the fault of Ben Cline and the Republicans. That’s Hooey, as Bill Clinton would say! The Democrats were in control of Congress last time that law changed.
The second is perpetuating the myth that Harrisonburg has a high poverty rate. The fact that the census bureau counts 10,000 or so college students as having zero income does not make us poor. Institutions of higher learning enrich us all.
Sure, it’s classic, the federal government can print more money from thin air and spread it around. But more dollars chasing the same amount of goods and services always creates inflation; and the pain of inflation is always borne disproportionately by low-income wage earners.
Jared Scripture
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.