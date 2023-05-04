When families submitted their taxes this spring, many households in our region saw their tax refunds drop or disappear altogether. That’s because Ben Cline and his republican colleagues in Congress let the expanded Child Tax Credit expire last year. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates 25.8% of Harrisonburg residents were living in poverty in 2022, more than double the poverty rate across the state of Virginia. Our neighbors, friends, and colleagues are suffering, and our children are going without basic necessities due to the greed of our elected officials.
In 2021 Congress expanded the Child Tax Credit (CTC) to all low and middle income families and sent it as monthly payments. Child poverty dropped and parents got more freedom to make ends meet, and afford groceries, housing, and childcare in this difficult economy. But the Senate let the expansion expire. Now, 19 million children in families with low-income across America will receive a much smaller CTC this year, including 2 million who will get nothing. Meanwhile, families making $400,000 per year will get their full child tax credit.
Children should not have to grow up in poverty so we can make the rich richer. We need a tax code that works for all Americans. Congress must start right now by expanding the CTC to families with low incomes in any tax legislation this year.
Melissa Strobel
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.