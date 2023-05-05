In the early 1960s, I was principal of a small high school in the Valley. Each day during the noon-time meal, the Tri Hi-Y would lead the students in a blessing for the meal. All the students would be quiet and bow their heads, and there was perfect silence during the prayer. They can’t do this now.
Fast forward to the Obama campaign for president. The first time I saw him on T.V., he proclaimed: “We are the best country in the world! Let’s change it!”
“If we are the best country in the world, why would we want to change it?” I thought. Each year of his presidency, he would remind us that, “We are fundamentally changing America.” The last year of his presidency, he proclaimed that “We are no longer a Christian nation!”
Hillary, during her run for the presidency, stated that one of the reasons she was running was to continue the “progress that Obama has made.” Trump was elected.
Even though he was under personal attack during his entire presidency, Trump, unlike most of his predecessors, was able to make good on his campaign promises. Inflation was one-and-a-half percent; we became energy independent, the economy was growing, hostile countries were calming down, and he was able to do what his predecessors promised but were unable to do — move our embassy to Jerusalem. He was advised that it could cost as much as five million dollars. However, he did it for $450,000.
Today, many T.V. newscasters say they are mystified by Biden’s decisions. We have runaway inflation, millions of undocumented migrants crossing our borders, gas prices soaring, etc., and we are losing our personal purchasing power. Biden took an oath-of-office to protect our nation from adversaries both internal and abroad. This he has not done and our nation is being “invaded” by millions of illegal immigrants, including millions of military-aged men. As he has violated his oath of office, he should be recalled.
I will be voting for Trump in the next presidential election because he has proven to be capable of seeking peaceful solutions to difficult problems, even when under the most adverse circumstances. He also has reassured us that America is still a Christian nation.
Dr. L.W. Roller
Mount Sidney
