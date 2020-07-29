Christians: Be aware of a recent attack on Christianity made by CNN commentator, Don Lemon. In early July he said: "Here's the thing. Jesus Christ ... was not perfect when He was here on earth." This statement attacks the central belief of Christians — that Jesus is the Son of God. If Jesus was "not perfect" He was sinful. If He was sinful, He is not the Son of God.
Christians can no longer be silent. A stake has been driven into the very heart of our faith. Jesus is perfect God and perfect man. This belief has never changed since 381 A.D., when the church declared that Jesus Christ is "the Son of God, true God of true God, of one essence with the Father" (Nicene Creed). Jesus said, "Whoever denies me before men, I also will deny before my Father." Silence is denial.
Cynthia Patzig
Weyers Cave
