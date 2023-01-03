I had Christmas dinner at the home of my daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Bruce Hess. It was a seven-course meal. I felt as if I were dining at The French Laundry. We did not eat a Christmas meal, we dined for nearly two hours at a Christmas Feast. Everything was appealing to the eye and savory to the tongue.
It was a meal that all of us, even my teenage grandchildren, will remember and talk about for the rest of our lives. On a scale of 1-10, I have to give this an 11. It rates five stars.
It won’t be long until a Michelin representative comes by to rate the Hess Kitchen.
I have had some wonderful meals in very nice restaurants, but none exceed this.
I am not trying to make you feel bad. I just want to share this wonderful experience with you.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Art Borden
Harrisonburg
