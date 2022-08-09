I have to wonder if anyone with an IQ above a rock realizes or understands that when corporations are hit with a tax increase, that increase is passed down to consumers in the price we pay for goods. Likely layoffs of employees occur also. Either of these two things impact the middle and lower income consumers. We will be paying an even higher price for everything we buy.
Chuck Schumer must have really promised Joe Manchin a great deal to get him to roll over and go along with this madness. Manchin was the one Democrat I had a shred of belief in, but the operative word here is had — that's gone now.
I wonder how long after, if in fact it passes, Schumer will renege on whatever was promised to Manchin. Perhaps he won't be able to get the required permits for the pipeline he's been promised. I read where he said he didn't cave to the far left and that he had been in this business for 40 years, guess that indicates he knows what he's doing.
There is another Joe that's been in the business for over 40 years and unfortunately we are now calling him Mr. President. Longevity in politics is not a sign that you actually know what you're doing, it just gives you a longer time to line deeper pockets. Term limits for senators and representatives would go a long way in eliminating that. MAGA
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.